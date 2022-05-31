Photo of the Day: May 31, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This photo is of Drake White who recently sold out his Nashville show at Brooklyn Bowl for the Spring leg of his headline THE OPTIMYSTIC TOUR.

An unforgettable moment came when White and his band went fully acoustic for “The Optimystic,” the title track of White’s latest album, ditching the microphone for a to-the-rafters singalong with the crowd. He also brought out opener Kasey Tyndall, who joined White on all dates for the tour’s Spring run, to perform with him on album standout “Power of a Woman” while trio The Woods provided backing vocals throughout the show.

