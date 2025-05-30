Photo of the Day: May 30, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame opened its latest exhibit- Dolly Parton:Journey of a Seeker.The exhibit focuses on turning points throughout Parton’s more than 60-year career where she overcame obstacles and ignored naysayers to become one of the most beloved and widely recognized celebrities across the world. It is open now until September 2026.

