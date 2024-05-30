Photo of the Day: May 30, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Battle Ground Academy held its 135th Commencement on Sunday, May 19, celebrating the graduation of 94 students. Erin Jones, who will attend Bowdoin College, and Hays Craig, who will attend Davidson College, were the valedictorian and salutatorian respectively.

“The Class of 2024 has achieved remarkable success throughout their BGA career,” said BGA Head of School Will Kesler. “They have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements, reflecting their dedication and hard work, and their commitment has extended beyond academics. From winning the school’s first boys golf team state championship to pulling off the longest Tug in school history and delivering impressive performances in drama and visual arts, this class has excelled in every endeavor, showcasing their diverse talents and unwavering determination.”

