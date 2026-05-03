Photo of the Day: May 3, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Global country music superstar Brad Paisley and actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, along with presenting sponsor Prevost, hosted a benefit for The Store at Zanies Nashville. This year’s SOLD-OUT “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” featured comedians Jeff Allen, Bo Johnson, and Eeland Stribling and raised more than $300k.

Pictured-Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Eeland Stribling, Jeff Allen, Brad Paisley, and Bo Johnson.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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