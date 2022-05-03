Photo of the Day: May 3, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the two newest moonshine flavors at Ole Smoky Distillery – White Chocolate Strawberry Cream and Banana Pudding Cream. The fan-favorite creams are now available across the country in fun new 50ML Mini Moonshine Jars, as well as the original, 750ML size.

The White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Moonshine is made with Ole Smoky Moonshine and blended with the creamy flavors of white chocolate and fresh strawberries. The sweet moonshine creates delicious cocktails like the White Chocolate Frozen Martini or a Sweet Strawberry Latte. The Banana Pudding Cream Moonshine is made with Ole Smoky Moonshine and blended with the familiar flavors of vanilla wafers, whipped cream and fresh bananas.

Product recipes can be found at: https://olesmoky.com/blogs/recipes

