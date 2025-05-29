Photo of the Day: May 29, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Brentwood Academy celebrated the graduation of ninety-seven members of Brentwood Academy’s senior class who received their diplomas on Saturday morning, May 24, at Brentwood Baptist Church.

Marking the school’s 53rd commencement program, Headmaster Curt Masters and Board of Trustees Chair and Brentwood Academy alumnus Buddy Bacon ’82 presented the diplomas with peer-selected class member Sam Franklin Lanyon and senior grade chair and alumnus ­ Matt Brown ‘97 delivering commencement addresses.

Katherine Jominy was named this year’s Paul Compton Valedictorian and will attend Duke University. Roderick Cormier, who will attend the United States Military Academy, is this year’s recipient of the Nancy Brasher Salutatorian Award. These top scholar awards are named in honor of the service and dedication of long-time middle and upper school directors Nancy Brasher and Paul Compton, who each served Brentwood Academy for

multiple decades.

The graduates are headed to 45 different colleges and universities in 18 different states and one international university (England). The students were awarded more than 10 million dollars in academic, leadership, and athletic scholarships, not including the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

