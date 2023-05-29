Photo of the Day: May 29, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the award-winning burger joint concept born eight years ago in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood with locations now around the world, celebrated its grand opening of the brand’s first southern U.S. expansion at 140 3rd Ave. N. in the heart of downtown Nashville. Just steps away from the Ryman, it will be a great destination for a bite before a show.

