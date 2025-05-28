Photo of the Day: May 28, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Tucker Wetmore closed out his WAVES ON A SUNSET headlining tour with a sold-out debut at the Ryman Auditorium. Marking the culmination of a massive album release month, Wetmore had the crowd on their feet from start to finish, delivering fan favorites off What Not To, including a stripped-back piano rendition of the title track that captivated the crowd. The night hit another high with a surprise appearance by Gavin DeGraw, who joined Wetmore on stage for a powerful performance of “I Don’t Wanna Be.”

Adding to the celebration, Wetmore’s team at Mercury and MCA surprised him with two major milestones: plaques commemorating 1 BILLION career streams across his catalog and an RIAA 2x PLATINUM certification for “Wind Up Missin’ You” – both achieved in just over a year.

