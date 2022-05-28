Photo of the Day: May 28, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Williamson Medical Center celebrated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week after being presented a proclamation from Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson designating May 15-21 as EMS Week in Williamson County. Williamson Medical Center EM S has answered the community’s calls for lifesaving care since 1972, and these heroic first responders are being celebrated for 50 years of service throughout 2022.

