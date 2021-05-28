Photo of the Day: May 28, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the newly opened Nashville restaurant Flatiron.

From Chef Chris Raucci and Victoria Rothberg, the owners of beloved Sylvan Park restaurant answer., Flatironrestaurant is now open in Midtown at 1929 Broadway.

With Flatiron’s ample options of classic American dishes and modern fare along with its robust drink menu, everyone is sure to find favorite items

Chef Raucci and Rothberg have updated the interior of the restaurant from what was formerly at the Broadway-Division split. There is seating for 140 guests, including 40 seats at the central bar, four large booths, and mixed dining room seating.

For reservations, private events and other details, visit Flatiron’s website.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.