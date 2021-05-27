Photo of the Day: May 27, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is The John Herbert House, also known as Breezeway.

Breezeway (1830) is Williamson County’s oldest double pen dogtrot home. The Heritage

Foundation worked with Bob Parks Realty to secure a preservation-minded buyer and ensured the home remained surrounded by 30 acres of our county’s beautiful landscape. The new owners received a Certificate of Merit from the Tennessee Historical Commission for the restoration of this historic gem.

We’re sharing a photo of this historic home because May is National Preservation Month. You can participate by empowering the Heritage Foundation to sustain the charming and inspiring places of Williamson County.

To celebrate National Preservation Month, donate to the Heritage Foundation and know that your donation ensures that the history of Williamson County as told through our people, architecture, culture and green spaces will endure to reward future generations.

Learn more and donate here: williamsonheritage.org/leaveyourmark

