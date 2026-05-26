Photo of the Day: May 26, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry, in its 100th year, honored the United States military and marked the USA’s upcoming 250th birthday with the return of a red carpet parade and a special Salute the Troops Opry performance recently. Among the artists who performed were Opry member Craig Morgan, who serves as an Army Reserve Warrant Officer, Opry member Lauren Alaina, The War And Treaty, HunterGirl, Opry member John Conlee, Opry member Rhonda Vincent, Opry member T Graham Brown and the 100th US Army Band. The Opry also welcomed 3-Star General Robert Harter, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the US Army Reserve Command, as a guest announcer. In a special moment, Lt. General Harter presided over a future soldier swearing-in ceremony live on stage.

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