Photo of the Day: May 26, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day:Char Restaurant will have a special on Memorial Day. On May 26, Char will be serving $12 burgers all day long, dine-in only.
Char is located at 3988 Hillsboro Road, Nashville. A Franklin location was announced and will open early 2026, read more here.
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.
