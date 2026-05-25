Photo of the Day: May 25, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Launching on May 28 at shops across Nashville area, drop #1 of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams’ new limited-time Summer Collection captures that unmistakable feeling of summer in scoopable form. Inspired by gooey desserts, sun-ripened fruit, and the nostalgic treats we wait all year for, the lineup blends comfort and novelty into flavors that feel both instantly familiar and completely new—the kind of ice cream destined for hot summer nights.

Think rainbow-swirled brownie batter straight from the mixing bowl, jammy berries at golden hour, and creamy-fruity scoops that taste like summer vacation. It’s nostalgia with a fresh twist—the Jeni’s way.

Jeni’s NEW Summer Collection Drop #1 Includes:

Confetti Brownie Batter (Target Exclusive) – Gooey dark chocolate custard swirled with fudgy brownies and rainbow sprinkles. Like sneaking the richest brownie batter straight from the bowl. Available only at Target.

Matchapolitan – Japanese matcha and Fair Trade vanilla ice creams twisted with strawberry jam. Earthy, creamy, fruity — our new favorite summer trio.

Summer Berries & Passion Fruit – Raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries folded into fresh cultured buttermilk and cream with sweet-tart passion fruit. Bright, juicy, and unmistakably summer.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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