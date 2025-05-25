Photo of the Day: May 25, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a film screening of “Heartworn Highways.” Following the screening, the museum’s Senior Director of Editorial and Interpretation Paul Kingsbury led a discussion with the film’s producer, Graham Leader. After the discussion, Jubal Lee Young performed “Alabama Highway” and “Seven Bridges Road,” songs written by his father, Steve Young.

“Heartworn Highways,” shot 50 years ago, takes a close look at the up-and-coming songwriters and artists who were expanding the sound and lyrical traditions of country music in the 1970s. Filmed in Texas and Tennessee, the documentary reveals a community driven to create groundbreaking music. Featured artists include Barefoot Jerry, the Charlie Daniels Band, Guy Clark, David Allan Coe, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Gamble Rogers, Townes Van Zandt, Larry Jon Wilson and Steve Young.

