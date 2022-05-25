Photo of the Day: May 25, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This photo is from the recent street naming event in Franklin. Earlier this week, the City of Franklin named its first local street after a Franklin Veteran, Roy F. Alley. Pictured is the descendants of Alley family including his son, Roy Alley Jr. The sign is placed at Carlisle Lane and Old Charlotte Pike.

In 2018, the veteran street naming project was launched to name a street after a fallen veteran who had died in combat. Families interested can submit information on the City of Franklin website here.

