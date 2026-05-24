Photo of the Day: May 24, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum featured vocalist Wendy Moten for its in-depth interview series, Nashville Cats. The series spotlights renowned musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours. The interview was moderated by museum writer-editor Jon Freeman and illustrated with rare photos, film and recordings.

Moten’s voice has been both a steady support and the star of the show at different points in her career. The Memphis native grew up singing in church and attended Overton High School, where she sang in the school’s famed competition choir, led by Lulah Hedgeman. A professional singer by 16, signed with EMI to release her self-titled debut album in 1992. Her singles “Come in Out of the Rain” and “So Close to Love” charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Moten continued work as a backup singer, first with Spanish star Julio Iglesias for 15 years, then for Faith Hill, Martina McBride and Country Music Hall of Fame member-elect Tim McGraw. In recent years, she has served as a featured singer on Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill’s tours. In studio sessions, Moten has lent her voice to recordings by a diverse group of artists, including Country Music Hall of Fame member Garth Brooks, Buddy Guy, Thomas Rhett, Joss Stone, Carrie Underwood and many others. In the early 2020s, she took a risk and tried out for the NBC singing competition “The Voice,” on which she was chosen to be part of coach Blake Shelton’s team and finished the season as the runner-up.

Moten is one of the three 2026 Nashville Cats honorees chosen by the museum. Jerry Douglas was featured on March 7, and the final program will feature John Jorgenson on Aug. 8.

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