Photo of the Day: May 24, 2025

Photo of the day:Gavin Adcock performed in front of 8,000 screaming fans this at his back-to-back SOLD OUT shows at Nashville’s new music venue, The Pinnacle.

“Last time I played in Nashville it was for 500 people at Exit/In, now just over one year later I played for 8,000 over 2 nights at The Pinnacle. It blows my mind,” says Adcock. “They were some of the highest energy crowds I have ever played for.”

On night two, just before Adcock took the stage, he received a plaque for achieving an early career milestone of 1 BILLION global streams to date. Included in that overall tally is Adcock’s latest album that released last year, Actin’ Up Again, which was crowned the largest major-label country debut from a solo male artist released in 2024. With more than 15 million on-demand U.S. streams week of release, Actin’ Up Again was also 2024’s top streaming major-label debut across the whole genre.

