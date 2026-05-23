Photo of the Day: May 23, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Warner Records Nashville has officially announced the signing of rising country neo-traditionalist Colton Dawson, marking his first-ever record deal and a major milestone in the 19-year-old’s budding career. The artist’s first-ever release, “Might Be In It,” was released on Friday, May 15.

“As soon as I first met the folks over at Warner Records Nashville, I knew it was the team I wanted to work with to make the music I love,” said Colton Dawson, adding, “Getting to work with one of the finest labels in the genre is a privilege that I’m very excited to have. It’s a high honor that they believed in me and my songs enough to help me share them with the world. Since before I learned to walk, I’ve been obsessed with country music, so I look forward to carrying on the sound my heroes established. God Bless Country Music”.

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