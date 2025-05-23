Photo of the Day: May 23, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Grand Ole Opry, with the help of Opry member Carly Pearce, unveiled a custom Dolly-themed Opry mic stand during Pearce’s sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium Friday night to close out her 40+ date hummingbird world tour.

Just before performing the iconic song “Jolene,” the Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award-winning country star revealed the specially designed Opry mic stand in honor of Dolly Parton, one of the Opry’s most beloved global ambassadors. The stand commissioned exclusively for the Opry’s 100th year, features sparkling rhinestones, pink and purple butterflies, and other design elements inspired by Dolly’s signature style. It will be used throughout the Opry’s centennial celebration.

