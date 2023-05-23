Photo of the Day: May 23, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chris Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year at the 58th Annual ACM Awards. This is Stapleton’s first-time winning ACM Entertainer of the Year, qualifying him for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, which celebrates artists who have won ACM New Male/Female Artist of the Year, Male/Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. But after that big win, Stapleton is found cleaning up after the awards show. See him at Nissan Stadium on July 28-29.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.