Photo of the Day: May 23, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo byJohn Shearer for Getty Image

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chris Stapleton won Entertainer of the Year at the 58th Annual ACM Awards. This is Stapleton’s first-time winning ACM Entertainer of the Year, qualifying him for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, which celebrates artists who have won ACM New Male/Female Artist of the Year, Male/Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. But after that big win, Stapleton is found cleaning up after the awards show. See him at Nissan Stadium on July 28-29.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleNiall Horan Tour to Stop in Nashville
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here