Photo of the Day: May 23, 2021

As May is National Preservation Month, we are sharing a photo of The Dan German Hospital in downtown Franklin.

Dr. Daniel German III purchased this house from S.S. and Betty House in 1937 to establish the first medical center in Williamson County in 1938. It served all Williamson Countians until its doors closed in 1958. In 2003, the Heritage Foundation actively advocated to the Williamson County Commission to save this local historic landmark.

National Preservation Month is a time earmarked for passionate individuals around the country to recognize the value of historic places and their stories. You can participate by empowering the Heritage Foundation to sustain the charming and inspiring places of Williamson County.

