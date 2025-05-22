Photo of the Day: May 22, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Factory at Franklin, a historic landmark reimagined as a

premier destination in Williamson County, was honored with two distinguished awards at the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Nashville’s 2025 Excellence in Development Awards ceremony.

The revitalized community hub received both the 2025 Excellence in Development Award and the 2025 People’s Choice Award, affirming its significant impact on both the architectural landscape and the community of Franklin.

Owned and operated by Holladay Properties since their 2021 acquisition, The Factory at Franklin has undergone a thoughtful restoration that honors its manufacturing heritage while transforming the historic industrial complex into a vibrant community hub. Holladay immediately launched extensive renovations to preserve the property’s authentic character while reimagining the 270,000-square-foot space as a premier destination for locals and visitors alike.

