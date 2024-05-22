Photo of the Day: May 22, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Three seniors at Battle Ground Academy announced their plans to continue playing athletics at the collegiate level at a gathering with family, faculty, staff, coaches, and friends at the school on May 10:

Grayson Collins – Basketball – Wofford College

Will Evans – Football – Long Island University

Jeremiah Rhames – Wrestling – Johnson & Wales University

They join six other 2024 graduates who signed in December: Erica DeLaughter, Maddie Hill, Kavien Jones, Kennith Lohman, Laurel Phelps, and Julianna Santiago.

***

