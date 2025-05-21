Photo of the Day: May 21, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In honor of Tennessee Whiskey Day on May 21, The Restaurant at W Nashville is serving up a spirited spin on brunch. Introducing the Bourbon + Berries French Toast — a decadent dish infused with the unmistakable flavor of Jack Daniel’s, the infamous Tennessee whiskey. It’s the perfect way to eat your whiskey and toast to Tennessee’s iconic spirit.

This limited-edition menu item is available throughout May, weekdays and weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. W Nashville is located at 300 12th Avenue S, Nashville.

