Photo of the Day: May 21, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of W Nashville

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In honor of Tennessee Whiskey Day on May 21, The Restaurant at W Nashville is serving up a spirited spin on brunch. Introducing the Bourbon + Berries French Toast — a decadent dish infused with the unmistakable flavor of Jack Daniel’s, the infamous Tennessee whiskey. It’s the perfect way to eat your whiskey and toast to Tennessee’s iconic spirit.

This limited-edition menu item is available throughout May, weekdays and weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. W Nashville is located at 300 12th Avenue S, Nashville.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

Photo of the Day: May 20, 2025

Donna Vissman - 0
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of...

Photo of the Day: May 19, 2025

Donna Vissman - 0
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of...

Photo of the Day: May 18, 2025

Donna Vissman - 0
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of...
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleTORNADO WATCH 5-20-2025
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here