Photo of the Day: May 21, 2023

Photo of the day: The Iroquois Steeplechase sponsored by Bank of America, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt weathered the early rain to crown seven winners including Scaramanga who won The Calvin Houghland Iroquois Race. With Boxes and Hospitality Tents sold out and Lively Tailgate Spots the city of Nashville descended on Percy Warner in full force.

