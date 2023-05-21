Photo of the Day: May 21, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
Dr. Jay Wellons, Dr. Meg Rush, Rivers Delisle, Matthew Delisle, Jessica Delisle

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Iroquois Steeplechase sponsored by Bank of America, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt weathered the early rain to crown seven winners including Scaramanga who won The Calvin Houghland Iroquois Race. With Boxes and Hospitality Tents sold out and Lively Tailgate Spots the city of Nashville descended on Percy Warner in full force.  

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

