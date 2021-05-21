Photo of the Day: May 21, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Vintage Vine 100, a newly opened wine bar at McEwen Northside, located at 4000 Rush St in Franklin. While you are there take in the views from the rooftop, as seen in our photo.

Vintage Vine 100 is one of McEwen Northside’s jewel boxes, facing Jeni’s Ice Cream. At the wine bar, you can find more than 100 fine wines by the glass. In addition to wine, Vintage Vine 100 will serve beer and bourbon. Learn more here.

