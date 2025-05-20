Photo of the Day: May 20, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:RiverTown Music and Media has officially launched in Nashville. The new company, helmed by industry vet Julianne Drenon and business entrepreneurs Paul and Ashley Perry, offers record label services, production of music videos, social media content, podcasts and more.

RiverTown’s music division features a label that has signed flagship artists country hitmaker Andy Griggs and singer-songwriter Sydney Mack. RiverTown Music is distributed by ADA. Staff brings a combined experience and track record in digital distribution, including Meta Certified Creative Strategy Professional, Youtube Certified in Channel Optimization, Rights Management, Asset Monetization and Content Ownership.

