Photo of the Day: May 20, 2022

Photo of the day: To observe Mental Health Awareness Month, Insight Counseling Centers partnered with Metro Services to light up the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge in green and purple on May 18. Green symbolizes the continual awareness of mental health, and purple represents Insight Center’s brand colors.

2022 marks the 73rd year of the observance of Mental Health Awareness Month. Whether or not someone personally suffers from a mental health issue, Mental Health Awareness Month helps people recognize the ways illness impacts their lives, educates people about available services, and highlights ways to advocate.

