Photo of the Day: May 2, 2024

Photo of the day:Legendary musicians, special guests, and industry executives gathered for a private event at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum on Thursday, Apr. 18, for the unveiling of the Museum’s new Glen Campbell exhibit.

Hosted by the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, along with Big Machine Label Group and Surfdog, the event celebrated the release of Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions, and featured a panel discussion with Julian Raymond, Dave Kaplan, Steve Wariner, Steven Curtis Chapman, Kim Campbell and Cal Campbell.

“When you look around the entire museum, you can see and feel Glen’s work in so many of the other exhibits,” says Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum’s CEO, Linda Chambers. “We talk about the Musicians Hall of Fame representing all genres of music because studio musicians don’t play genres… they just play music.”

Pictured L-R: Linda Chambers, CEO, Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum; Britt Chambers-Hawker,Steven Curtis Chapman, Steve Wariner, Kim Campbell, Julian Raymond, Dave Kaplan, Scott Seine

