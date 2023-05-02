Photo of the Day: May 2, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Franklin Theatre in downtown Franklin hosts a variety of events. This week, MovieGang is bringing back a movie experience with Spaceballs on May 4th. With characters Like DARK HELMET (played by Rick Moranis), John Candy as BARF, and Mel Brooks as YOGURT, the Golden skinned magical YODA type character, this is a night you won’t want to miss! They will also throw a pre-movie costume contest on stage with prizes. Come dressed as a goofy “fail” version of your favorite Star Wars character. The ugliest costume will be the winner!!! #nailedit. Also, in honor of the character “Pizza The Hut”, who is made of pizza, we will be having a pizza party.

Find tickets here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.