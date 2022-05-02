Photo of the Day: May 2, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the soon-to-open Eastern Peak restaurant, which will open at Meridian Cool Springs, 2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin.

The Eastern Peak is known for its Thai and sushi dishes that take on an American twist and combine a modern ambiance inspired by culture and art. The Meridian location is slated to open soon, this will be The Eastern Peak’s sixth restaurant.

