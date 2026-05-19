Photo of the Day: May 19, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Multi-platinum selling artist Russell Dickerson delivered a high-energy hometown performance on May 8th at Ascend Amphitheater. The night kicked off with appearances from Tyler Hubbard, Adrien Nunez, and Kevin Powers, along with a special surprise performance by Thomas Rhett.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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