Photo of the Day: May 19, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Williamson Health is celebrating the season’s sweetness with newborns dressed in adorable handmade “April showers bring May flowers” themed outfits created by Debi Reynolds of Williamson Health EMS. We love the tulips, snapdragons, and daffodils that blossom in Tennessee this time of year, but there’s nothing like the sweet new life blooming in the Williamson Health nursery.

