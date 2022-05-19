Photo of the Day: May 19, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: After seven decades of world-class competition, the Franklin Rodeo is steeped in local tradition. And for almost that long, Williamson Medical Center has been providing high-quality, compassionate care to the patients we serve. For many years, these two organizations have partnered together for the benefit of this community, and Williamson Medical Center is proud to be delivering future cowboys and cowgirls for many rodeo generations to come!

Read more here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.