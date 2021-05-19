Photo of the Day: May 19, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the new mural in Franklin, made by Kelsey Montague, the artist who created the iconic “Wings” mural in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood. The new mural of three kites is located on the side of the newly opened Vintage Vine 100 at Northside McEwen (4051 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin).

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.