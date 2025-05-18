Photo of the Day: May 18, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Gray & Dudley, an art-filled dining destination in Nashville’s budding Bankers Alley district, officially debuts a new menu and concept following a full reimagination. Paying homage to the restaurant’s past life as the 1900s-era Gray & Dudley Hardware Co. building, the restaurant celebrates the creative spirit of Music City with a new Southern-forward menu, creative cocktails and thoughtful interiors including an expansive custom art installation by Factory at Franklin Creative Director, Bryce McCloud. The re-introduction of Gray & Dudley debuts in tandem with an overarching revitalization of the iconic 2nd Avenue district, bridging the city’s robust creative arts and entertainment scenes for a reinvigorated destination.

For guests sitting down for a dynamic start to the day, highlights include Biscuits and Gravy with a Frothy Monkey biscuit, sausage gravy, pepper flake, chive, hot sauce; French Toast with Bobby John Henry Brioche, seasonal fruit, maple syrup; and Avocado Toast with egg salad, sunflower seeds, red onion, grilled nine grain toast.

In the evening, guests can expect a menu that is both explorative and approachable. Featured dishes include Duck Fat Biscuits with pimento cheese; Crab Deviled Eggs with lump crab, panko, chili oil; Nashville’s best G&D Burger with Nueske’s bacon, Tillamook cheddar, gem lettuce, heirloom tomato, fries; Wagyu Flat Iron Steak Frites with butter onions, whiskey butter, green peppercorn sauce; and Faroe Island Salmon with sorghum pilaf, fennel, carrot, preserved lemon. No matter the occasion, Gray & Dudley delivers a convenient dining destination with something to suit every palate.

Complementing the elevated cuisine, the beverage menu at Gray & Dudley features a thoughtful list of original and signature cocktails, wines by the glass, local craft beers and mocktails. Standout sips include the Banker’s Dozen with bacon-washed Old Forester 100, banana liqueur, Amaretto, walnut bitters;Writers Round with pea flower infused Tanqueray, lavender, crème de violette, dry curaçao, egg white; and Heaven Lee with Los Sundays coconut tequila, Kalani coconut, golden milk, citrus.

Gray & Dudley is located at 221 2nd Avenue in Nashville adjacent from historic Bankers Alley, and guests can enjoy convenient access to parking via valet at The Bankers Alley Hotel. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.grayanddudley.com.

