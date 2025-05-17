Photo of the Day: May 17, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Wood

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: It’s the last night of the Franklin Rodeo at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin. Tickets are sold out for the event but standing room tickets are available if you get there early. Learn more about the rodeo here. 

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

