Photo of the Day: May 17, 2021

Today’s photo is of the notable rocking chair at The Factory at Franklin. The rocking chair makes for a great photo opp.

The Shops at The Factory feature some of Franklin’s most-loved local businesses, offering everything from collectible vinyl records and unique home decor to artisan goods and art classes.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road. The information desk is open at The Factory from 8am – 6pm but individual store hours vary, so check factoryatfranklin.com before you visit.

