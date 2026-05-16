Photo of the Day: May 16, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Author and Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum Writer-Editor Erin Osmon discussed her new book, “Won’t Back Down: Heartland Rock and the Fight for America,” during a talk at the museum. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr., who grew up in John Mellencamp’s hometown, Seymour, Indiana, also performed. The conversation was led by the museum’s Writer-Editor Allison Moorer.

Heartland rock — the soundtrack of grocery stores, pool halls, bowling alleys, flea markets, drug stores and political rallies — ruled radio airwaves in the 1980s and is inescapable even today. Osmon’s new book tells the story of the origins, chart-topping development and tangled legacy of this music, which remains instantly recognizable to millions. Her account of heartland rock’s glory days delves into the making of its classic albums and songs, such as Bob Seger’s Against the Wind, Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever and Bruce Springsteen’s numerous hits, as well as the centrality of often-overlooked women such as Melissa Etheridge and Bonnie Raitt. Osmon also traces the genre’s connections to country and Americana music and explores the social, political and cultural developments that fostered the genre.

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