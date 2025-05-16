Photo of the Day: May 16, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of singer-songwriter Grace Tyler in her first publishing deal. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, includes Tyler's catalog and her upcoming releases.

Originally from Frisco, Texas, Grace Tyler attended Belmont University, honing her craft and working with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Lee Brice as a mentor. Tyler’s debut EP Everything I Didn’t Say, which was released in March, is a raw and honest testimonial collection recounting all the things one holds back from saying.

Grace Tyler states: “Signing a publishing deal with my dream team at Concord is truly a full-circle moment—proof that patience and passion pay off. I’m beyond grateful to be surrounded by people who believe in me, especially my biggest cheerleader, Courtney Allen. Her unwavering support means the world, and I couldn’t imagine a better team to chase this dream with.”

Tyler’s first breakout hit was the viral breakup single “My Mistake,” originally released on TikTok in 2021. She followed it up with a feature on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” and “Fresh Finds Country” playlists, highlighting the best new music by independent and emerging artists across genres. She was also one of eight multi-genre artists nominated for Spotify’s 2024 “Fresh Finds Favorites” with her song “Weak Man.” In 2024, Tyler was featured on the cover of Amazon’s “Breakthrough Country” playlist promoting her song “Lose Me.”

