Photo of the Day: May 16, 2023

Photo of the day: BGA Held College Signing Day.

Three Battle Ground Academy (BGA) seniors have signed letters of intent to continue playing sports at the college level, bringing the total to 13 signees in the school’s class of 2023.

Those signing on Friday, May 5 included:

Briana DeLaughter – Track & Field – Kentucky Wesleyan College

Cole Matthews – Basketball – Bethany College

Jack Evans – Cross Country & Track – Rhodes College

