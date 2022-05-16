Photo of the Day: May 16, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Ravenwood High School’s Girls Flag Football team which won the championship game held at Titans Stadium. The trophy was presented to the team by Titans President and CEO, Burke Nihill, and Williamson County Schools Athletics Director, Darrin Joines.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.