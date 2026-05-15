Photo of the Day: May 15, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Marie from Flowers From The Heart turned a roomful of first-time florists into bouquet-builders in a single afternoon at a Spring Hill senior living community. The ladies came in empty-handed and left with arrangements worthy of a shop window.

Few activities suit mid-spring quite like a flower arranging class, and Marie brought the season indoors at The Goldton at Spring Hill. With peak blooms in full supply, she walked residents through picking the right stems, balancing color and height, and finishing each piece with a personal touch. From there, the ladies took over by snipping, fluffing, and arranging at their own pace.

No two bouquets looked alike. Some came together all-pink and proper, others happily mixed with whatever caught the eye first. Each finished arrangement made its way back to a resident’s room, where the petals continue to brighten the season.

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