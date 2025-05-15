Photo of the Day: May 15, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted its 46th annual celebration in honor of Words & Music®, the museum’s flagship educational program. School-aged participants and their families gathered in the museum’s Ford Theater, along with the evening’s host, Capitol Records Nashville recording artist Caylee Hammack, to hear a selection of 14 songs written by students in Nashville and its surrounding areas. Hammack closed the evening with a performance of her original song, “Family Tree.”

Throughout the night, students performed their Words & Music compositions alongside their professional songwriting partners and classmates. The program was recorded and will be shared on the museum’s website later this summer.

