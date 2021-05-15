Photo of the Day: May 15, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Franklin amphitheater located at Franklin Park in Cool Springs, 6100 Tower Circle. Coming up on May 19, Mayor Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address here.

The theme this year is “Making Lemonade out of Lemons.” Mayor Moore will discuss how, even during a pandemic, the community came together and continues to make a stronger Franklin for the future. Featured guests include County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Emergency Management Director Todd Horton, Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery, and Chief Medical Officer from Williamson Medical Center Dr. Andy Russell, MD.

You can register here to attend in person or watch virtually on the City’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin.

