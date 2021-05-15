Photo of the Day: May 15, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Franklin amphitheater
photo by Donna Vissman

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Franklin amphitheater located at Franklin Park in Cool Springs, 6100 Tower Circle. Coming up on May 19, Mayor Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address here.

The theme this year is “Making Lemonade out of Lemons.” Mayor Moore will discuss how, even during a pandemic, the community came together and continues to make a stronger Franklin for the future. Featured guests include County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Emergency Management Director Todd Horton, Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery, and Chief Medical Officer from Williamson Medical Center Dr. Andy Russell, MD.

You can register here to attend in person or watch virtually on the City’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

