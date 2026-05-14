Photo of the Day: May 14, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Make way for the newest baby buckin’ broncos! Born at Williamson Health, these little ones are fresh out of the chute and already kickin’ up dust in handmade outfits crocheted by Williamson Health EMS team member Debi Reynolds.

This baby horse duo is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Franklin Rodeo, a long-standing Middle Tennessee tradition that honors Western culture and creates a lasting community impact. The event, presented by the Franklin Noon Rotary Club, returns to Williamson County AG EXPO Park May 14–16.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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