Photo of the Day: May 14, 2023

Photo of the day: On the Thursday, May 4, edition of the Grand Ole Opry’s Opry Country Classics, GRAMMY® Award-winning sing-songwriter Larry Gatlin gathered with friends and family to celebrate his 75th birthday. The Opry supplied a birthday cake to salute his milestone.

Gatlin, an Opry member since 1976 (along with brothers Steve and Rudy), celebrated backstage with his brothers, his wife and son, Janis and Josh Gatlin, Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, Don Schlitz, The Malpass Brothers, the Opry’s Kelly Sutton and more.

