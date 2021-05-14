Photo of the Day: May 14, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, which takes place every weekend in May (including Memorial Day).

At the Renaissance Festival, you can visit Castle Gwynn gardens & grounds, shop the village marketplace with its array of items from silks to swords and gems to jewels and enjoy man-powered rides, games of skill, food and beverages, and so much more. Read more here.

Visit www.tnrenfest.com to purchase tickets.

The festival address is 2124 New Castle Road, Arrington, TN, 37014, located between Franklin and Murfreesboro.

