Photo of the Day: May 13, 2025

Photo of the day:The Nashville area office of Skanska USA, one of the world’s largest construction companies, has shared that the topping out of the South Central Regional Health Office (SCRHO) Replacement Facility for the Tennessee Department of General Services took place on Tuesday, April 29. During the ceremony, the final phase of vertical construction was celebrated for the new municipal facility in Columbia, TN. This event marks the structural completion of the new building.

Skanska began construction in October 2024 and is leading the new build out of the 16,552-SF new regional health office, which is located on a greenfield site. Sitework consists of installing all required utilities, access drives, parking areas, pedestrian circulation, landscaping, and all related work. The $13.7-million project includes incorporating administrative functions into the building design, installing EV charging stations to promote environmentally friendly commuting options, identifying areas for potential future growth and expansion, and developing access drives and parking areas for ease of transportation.

“We are proud to reach this important milestone for a facility that will significantly enhance essential health services and provide the flexibility for future growth to meet the evolving needs of the region,” said Dennis Georgatos, Vice President – Account Manager at Skanska USA Building in Nashville. “We are honored to contribute to a project that will deliver lasting benefits, improved access, and greater convenience to the people of South-Central Tennessee.”

Skanska is expecting the project to be completed by Spring 2026. The staff and future building occupants attended the event and had the opportunity to tour the facility the day before, allowing them to see firsthand the progress of the building they will work in.

